Yorkshire and the Humber has the best work-life balance in the UK, with only a third working extra hours

Workers in Yorkshire and the Humber seem to have the best work-life balance, with only 36% claiming to work additional hours each week.

This is less than the UK average of 42%, and far lower than Northern Ireland, where nearly half of workers (48%) report working extra time.

This comes from new research by recruitment company, Reed. It also highlighted that, for those working extra hours, 44% say it’s because their job role and responsibilities require it, and 36% because they have more work to do than working hours in their day.

However, only 19% said it was because they often have tight deadlines to meet; far lower than the UK average of 29%.

When asked if they’re compensated for the extra hours they work, only 28% of workers in Yorkshire and the Humber say they’re paid overtime, 17% said they could accrue their hours, while 40% said they weren’t compensated in any way.

The research also found that only half (51%) of employees in Yorkshire and Humberside are happy with their salaries, with 54% of those not happy saying it’s because their salary hasn’t risen with the cost of living, and 45% because the job and industry they work in isn’t well paid.

Helen Barber, Regional Manager at Reed, said: “It’s clear that we’re a region of hard workers. However, it’s important for workers to ensure they don’t give themselves additional stress or burnout, and the people of Yorkshire and the Humber seem to have got it right.

“In other regions, we’re seeing people working increasingly long hours for no additional compensation and handling the workload of more than one person, as businesses struggle to meet rising costs and taxes.

“Clocking extra hours could be a sign of people wanting to prove their worth to avoid their roles being made redundant if businesses are having to make cuts, or simply an indication of people working hard to keep things going.

“What we do know, however, is that Yorkshire and Humberside’s workforce seems to have struck the best work-life balance across all the regions of the UK.”

As part of its annual salary guides research, Reed analysed more than 21 million job adverts and asked 5,000 workers across the UK regions a range of questions on their salary and work life. The research also looked at how many hours UK employees work per week and how much they are compensated for it

Reed has produced a suite of 10 sector-specific salary guides, you can download them here.