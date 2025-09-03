Yorkshire cancer charity Candlelighters gets behind Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Candlelighters CEO Emily Wragg explains: “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) is an international campaign to raise awareness of childhood cancer throughout September. It's an opportunity to recognise the strength and bravery of the children and families we support, educate on the signs and symptoms, and share its impact on families.”

Emily adds that CCAM is important because each year in the UK around 4,000 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer. Although medical advances have saved many lives, childhood cancer remains one of the leading causes of death for children in the UK.

She says: “While people recognise the emotional impact of a childhood cancer diagnosis, many don’t know about the practical and financial implications involved too. During September, we highlight these critical issues and encourage people to help however they can – from spreading the word to raising funds for vital research and support.

“Closer to home, every year, 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer, turning life upside down for them and their families. Candlelighters’ services included emotional, practical, and financial support, and, of course, we have a range of fundraising that makes that possible.”

Emily advises: “Candlelighters receives no government funding and relies entirely on fundraisers to provide hospital support, financial grants, respite holidays, and research. Each of our activities and services ensures no family faces childhood cancer alone.”

The Yorkshire-based charity is reminding readers how they can help during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. They are hosting a range of awareness and fundraising events to recognise CCAM, including their 150-mile challenge.

The aim is for supporters to complete 150 miles throughout September by walking, running, cycling, swimming, or wheeling - a mile for each child diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire each year.

Emily says: “By taking part in Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, you'll help fund research, provide support, and show solidarity with everyone affected by childhood cancer.”

Harper’s story.

Laura and Rob live in Stamford Bridge with their two children, Harper and Freya. Harper was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in October 2022.

“Rob and I knew something wasn’t right but when you hear those words from the doctor, it’s like a punch in the gut. It's awful to know that your two-year-old is about to embark on a fight for her life” Laura says.

“We couldn’t ever have appreciated the impact it was going to have on the whole family. I was in hospital with Harper for the next eight months, we only had twelve days at home. Rob had to continue to work and also be there for Freya, who had just started reception class at that point.”

She adds: “Harper went through three rounds of chemotherapy before having a bone marrow transplant. The third round of chemo was especially gruelling, the side effects really knocked her. She had mucositis and lost so much weight. She had to relearn how to walk.

"At the start of February, we went into isolation, she had the transplant at the end of March, and we were discharged at the end of June. It meant Rob and Freya couldn’t come and see us for over four months, that was really hard.”

Laura explains that their first contact with Candlelighters was the Family Support Workers. “When we were in isolation, it was just her and me for months. It’s a really long time to go without much human contact. The Family Support Workers were a godsend. They would come in every day.

"We could talk about how I was feeling and what was going on, but also normal things like what we were watching on TV. Having a conversation that wasn’t ‘which scan is on the agenda today’ was really important, especially when you’re not able to talk to anyone other than the doctors and nurses.

“We also had financial support from Candlelighters. I had to give up work, so we were reliant on Rob’s income. Going down from two incomes to one put significant strain on us. The grants Candlelighters offer are incredible. When you’re in hospital, you end up spending considerably more money to just feed yourself and get by.”

“Harper is nearly 18 months post-transplant now and she’s doing amazingly. Apart from a few issues due to treatment, she’s thriving. She started nursery and can’t wait to go in the mornings.”

Laura adds: “Freya is doing brilliantly too. The siblings of children with cancer often get so overlooked because of everything going on with their brother or sister. Freya is the definition of resilient; she never made a fuss, just got on with it and supported Harper. She asked us if she could do a challenge to raise money for Candlelighters and raised nearly £2,000!

“She and Rob did a 3km run with obstacles covered in mud, which was really hard for her – she’s only six! I think she hated every minute of it, but she was so proud of herself, especially when we explained the final total to her. She got nominated for a local community award – Incredible Child of the Year – and won it! She really deserved that recognition, we’re so proud of her.

“Candlelighters was such a massive support to us, I’m glad we’ve been able to raise awareness and money in our community. We know how much of a difference it makes to real people like us.”

Find out more about Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and how you can get involved: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraise/childhood-cancer-awareness-month/

Brighter times: Harper on a family holiday, following treatment.