Yorkshire Cancer Research opens its first charity shop in East Yorkshire

Yorkshire Cancer Research will officially open the doors of its first charity shop in East Yorkshire next week (28th November), giving people in Hull the opportunity to shop, donate and volunteer to help fund life-saving cancer research and services for people in Yorkshire.

Located in the heart of Hull in Princes Quay shopping centre, the 3,000 sq. ft space is also the largest of the charity’s 12 retail stores. The move marks an important milestone in the charity’s plans to have to see its name on every high street in Yorkshire.

The new shop in Hull is predicted to raise over £120,000 every year for pioneering cancer research, helping the charity to find more ways to prevent, treat and diagnose cancer in Yorkshire.

In Hull and East Riding, around 78 people are diagnosed with cancer every week, a higher rate than both the Yorkshire and national average. Yorkshire Cancer Research is dedicated to changing this by funding innovative research that can help improve cancer prevention and rates of early diagnosis in Hull.

Yohan Peraza, Deputy Shop Manager at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Hull Store, and volunteer Phyu Phyu Aung Win

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The opening of the charity’s largest shop to date, and the first in East Yorkshire, is a significant step in the charity’s ambitious plans for growth. With Hull being the city hardest hit by cancer in Yorkshire, this move is vital in helping to raise more funds for pioneering cancer research that can benefit communities in the city and across the region.”

“It is exciting that Yorkshire Cancer Research can now play a bigger part in Hull and also provide the local community with volunteering and employment opportunities.” With a bright, modern interior, the new shop offers a full range of high-quality preloved items, from men’s, women’s and children’s fashions to books, records, homeware and small furniture.

Yohan Peraza, Deputy Shop Manager at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Hull store, said: “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone who steps through the shop doors. Each customer has their own reason for coming in, whether they’ve been impacted by cancer or want to support people in their local community, and it’ll be lovely for them to share that with us.”

Phyu Phyu Aung Win became a volunteer at the new shop after learning about how Yorkshire Cancer Research helps bring vital cancer research to the region.

She said: “My uncle passed away from lung cancer, so when I was looking for volunteering opportunities, Yorkshire Cancer Research really stood out to me. I’ve already been working here for two weeks and absolutely love it.”

Beverley Building Society, who chose Yorkshire Cancer Research as its 2024 Charity of the Year, recently volunteered to help set up the new shop in Hull, including sorting out donations and helping to merchandise stock on the shop floor.

Debbie Connolly, Marketing Manager at Beverley Building Society, said: “Most people have some connection with cancer, so this cause is really close to the hearts of many at the Building Society. We were pleased to support the opening of the Hull shop which will raise vital income to fund initiatives such as pioneering exercise programmes and screening services, whilst offering opportunities to the same communities in East Yorkshire whom we exist to support.”

The shop is located on the upper floor of the Princes Quay shopping centre in Hull. From 28th November, the shop will be open from 9:30am to 4:30pm Mondays to Saturdays, and 10:30am to 4:30pm on Sundays.

If you are interested in volunteering and helping to save lives in Yorkshire, you can call into the shop or apply on the website: www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/volunteer.