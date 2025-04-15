Yorkshire charities urge residents to act following Government accessibility report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire charity Disability Action Yorkshire and North Yorkshire Disability Forum Accessible Transport Group are drawing attention to a recent House of Commons Transport Select Committee report, titled "Access Denied," and its implications for North Yorkshire Council's ongoing consultation on wheelchair-accessible taxis.

The Transport Committee's report, recently published, is a 93-page document examining accessibility failings across the transport system and making recommendations to the Government. Disability Action Yorkshire and North Yorkshire Disability Forum Accessible Transport Group believe the report is highly pertinent to North Yorkshire Council’s current review of its Taxi & Private Hire Vehicle Licensing Policy.

A key message from the report, emphasised by Transport Select Committee Chair Ruth Cadbury MP, is that “across the transport system, accessibility for disabled people must be recognised as a human right rather than a ‘nice to have’. Failures should be seen as discrimination, not merely as a customer service issue.”

The Transport Committee's report also draws on the advice of the Disabled Persons Transport Advisory Committee (DPTAC), whose vision is “that all disabled people should have the same access to transport as everyone else, to be able to go where everyone else goes, and to do so easily, confidently and without extra cost”.

Ian Lawson, Chair of North Yorkshire Disability Forum Accessible Transport Group

Jackie Snape of Disability Action Yorkshire says: “The report comments that ‘the demands of accessibility have too often been set aside when deemed to be in conflict with other policy goals.’ The report also highlights the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED), which requires public bodies like North Yorkshire Council to eliminate discrimination against disabled people. It states that “among policymakers, accessibility needs to be urgently recognised as an issue of human rights with protection from discrimination. A change of mindset is needed at all levels among providers, regulators and enforcers”.

Jackie says: “We are concerned that North Yorkshire Council, the regulators for wheelchair accessible taxis (WAVs) does not fully accept this principle. Along with Ian Lawson, of North Yorkshire Disability Forum Accessible Transport Group, she believes that North Yorkshire Council may be doing this by prioritising zero-emission and hybrid cars as taxis over mandating a sufficient percentage of wheelchair-accessible taxis (WAVs).

Ian Lawson adds: “We argue that failing to mandate for more wheelchair taxis would mean the council is failing in its Public Sector Equality Duty to eliminate the discrimination wheelchair users experience when trying to book a taxi.”

Disability Action Yorkshire and North Yorkshire Disability Forum Accessible Transport Group are urging North Yorkshire Council to carefully consider the findings of the Transport Select Committee report, particularly regarding the Public Sector Equality Duty, as it finalises its Taxi & Private Hire Vehicle Licensing Policy. They continue to urge the public to participate in the consultation before the deadline of April 30th, 2025, to ensure that the needs of disabled people are fully taken into account.

Jackie Snape, Chief Executive of Disability Action Yorkshire

A statement from Disability Action Yorkshire says: “This is an opportunity for those with an interest in this matter to contribute their thoughts and ideas. We are encouraging disabled people, their carers and families, and members of the public, to provide their opinions. We can offer practical support to disabled people who want to take part in the consultation, including those who do not use the internet.

“Some people may prefer to respond in brief, others may want to provide a more comprehensive contribution. Whatever people choose, the consultation requires a range of opinions and ideas.The details are shown on the North Yorkshire Council website under Consultations and Engagement. The title of the consultation is ‘Inclusive Service Plan and Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy Consultation.’ ”

Disability Action Yorkshire add: “The council has identified several options to increase the number of wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) across the county, and is inviting people’s views on what they believe might be the most suitable. We’re pleased that the consultation is taking place, and we urge people to contribute before the deadline on Wednesday 30 April 2025.”

