Yorkshire Coast 1779 announces new patron

Yorkshire Coast 1779 is delighted to announce that Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles has agreed to become our Patron.

Sir Sherard is a direct descendant of Sir Richard Pearson, Captain of HMS Serapis, who saved a Baltic convoy of 40+ merchant ships laden with vital supplies for the Royal Navy at the Battle of Flamborough Head.

After attending our annual festival last year, Sir Sherard was enthused with what Yorkshire Coast 1779 is doing to raise awareness of this famous international battle and the significant role his fourth great-grandfather, Sir Richard Pearson, played during the American War for Independence.

Sir Sherard has had a distinguished career as a British diplomat, including roles as the Ambassador to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan. He has also written books about his experiences including, “Cables from Kabul: The Inside Story of the West's Afghanistan Campaign” and "Ever the Diplomat - Confessions of a Foreign Office Mandarin".

Chair Margaret Hicks-Clarke stated: "It is exciting not only to have found a direct descendant of one of the key players in this historic event, but to have the support of Sir Sherard is very meaningful. It gives credence to our work in helping to create a sense of pride in our local area."

The Captain Pearson Legacy

Yorkshire Coast 1779 continues to share the full story of the Battle of Flamborough Head including Captain Pearson’s vital role.

Captain Pearson aboard the ‘HMS Serapis’, along with Captain Thomas Piercy on the ‘Countess of Scarborough’, were escorting a Baltic convoy of over 40 merchant ships with supplies (iron ore and wood) for the Royal Navy when on 23 September 1779 they were confronted by a Franco-American enemy squadron led by John Paul Jones. A battle ensued near Flamborough Head with the British contingent out-numbered two-to-one.

When he was certain the convoy was safely protected by the guns of Scarborough Castle, Pearson surrendered to Jones but not before inflicting such damage to the American ship ‘Bonhomme Richard’ that she sank shortly afterwards.

Pearson was honourably acquitted for the loss of his ship and knighted for his defence and saving the valuable convoy. He also received civilian rewards including three coconut cups and “freedoms” of Hull and Scarborough.

The Knighthood rightly made the point that the Navy’s prime role was “the protection of trade as the source of national wealth and security, and that escorts were expendable in comparison”. Pearson became Lt Governor of Greenwich Hospital, at that time a permanent residence for retired sailors of the Royal Navy, before he died in 1806.

Even though Captain Pearson lost his ship to the enemy, he was considered a hero for his naval skills and spirited defence in saving the convoy.

About Yorkshire Coast 1779

Yorkshire Coast 1779 Research Group Ltd was established in 2020 for the purpose of raising awareness of the “Battle of Flamborough Head” which took place on 23 September 1779 off the Yorkshire Coast.

The Group is helping to build a sense of pride in local heritage and culture through education and experiences, and to promote local tourism along this Heritage Coast from Bridlington to Scarborough.