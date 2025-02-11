Yorkshire coast businesses to participate in EAT Yorkshire Initiative

Seagrown, Whitby Distillery and Wold Top Brewery have been invited to participate in an initiative to connect local businesses for the benefit of their customers.

Following the success of previous collaborations, Jennie Palmer from Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil approached selected Yorkshire food and drink businesses to participate in the fifth ‘EAT Yorkshire’ promotion that offers consumers 10% off online sales with participating local producers throughout March.

“We’re delighted to welcome five new producers as we celebrate our fifth EAT Yorkshire campaign that showcases some of Yorkshire’s finest producers. What started off as a way of connecting businesses and consumers during lockdown has turned into an annual celebration of local food and drink. We now have 25 producers on board, including newcomers Seagrown, Whitby Distillery, Mighty Fine Honeycomb, Nine Tines and The Yorkshire Kitchen. Each business will offer a 10% discount on online orders from 1st to 31st March. ” said Mrs Palmer.

In addition to the newcomers, the following businesses are also supporting the 2025 campaign: Wold Top Brewery, Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Staal Smokehouse, Side Oven Bakery, Soanes Poultry, The Chilli Jam Man, The Honest Bean Co, Sloemotion, Anna’s Happy Trotters, Lottie Shaws, Puckett’s Pickles, Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice, Yorkshire Dama Cheese, The Yorkshire Pasta Co., Warrendale Wagyu, Mr. Stanley’s confectionery, The Gourmet Scotch Egg Company, Sawley Kitchen, The Yorkshire Sea Salt Co and Yockenthwaite Farm.

Jennie Palmer with a selection of the EAT Yorkshire products that are included in the promotion

An EAT Yorkshire landing page will go live on Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s website on March 1. It will include links to each participant’s website where the EATYORKSHIRE code can be redeemed for 10% off.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil was established in 2008 by Adam and Jennie Palmer on their farm in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds. They produce a range of oils, dressings and mayonnaise based on rapeseed oil that is produced exclusively from home and Yorkshire Wolds-grown rape that is pressed, blended, bottled and labelled on the family farm.