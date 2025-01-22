Yorkshire whisky distillery celebrates gold medal for its Flagship spirit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery is celebrating after winning a gold medal in a prestigious competition.

Hunmanby based Spirit of Yorkshire’s Flagship single malt whisky was one of only three whiskies to be awarded a gold medal in the Single Malt (Non-Age Statement) category of the second annual W Club Members’ Choice Awards 2024.

The category was won by established Campbeltown distillery Glen Scotia for its Double Cask whisky, with Talisker Port Ruighe and Glen Scotia Victoriana winning gold alongside Filey Bay Flagship.

Spirit of Yorkshire whisky director Joe Clark is delighted with the results: “This award is judged on blind tastings by whisky drinkers nationwide and puts us alongside two of the biggest names in world whisky. Compared to Glen Scotia and Talisker, who have been making amazing whisky since the 1830s, we’ve not yet reached our first decade of producing field to bottle whisky. This is a huge win for us.”

Joe Clark with The W Club award-winning Flagship single malt whisky

The W Club awards are organised by specialist spirits retailer, The Whisky Shop, which has 24 stores nationwide.

Awards manager Luke Crowley-Holland said: “We asked brands to send us their best whiskies and asked our members to give each one an honest rating, free from the biases of branding, style of whisky, or price. Each whisky is judged on four metrics: ‘Nose/Aroma’, ‘Mouthfeel and Taste’, ‘Finish’ and ‘Overall impression’.”

Light, fruity and creamy, Flagship single malt whisky is made from field to bottle with 100% homegrown barley and is the culmination of the distillery’s ex-Bourbon matured house style. It was first bottled in October 2020. It costs £55 and is available from specialist spirits retailers nationwide and online.

The latest award win comes on the back of success in the 2024 International Wines and Spirits Competition (IWSC), where Filey Bay whiskies won seven awards, including a coveted gold medal.

Home to Filey Bay, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery and is one of only a handful of distilleries worldwide that grows 100% of the barley for its whisky production.