Yorkshire’s Craftsmanship praised in historic restoration

A £50k appeal has been launched to help furnish a major new community and concert hub for North Yorkshire including with hand-crafted, heritage pieces.The Wesley Centre, a significant landmark and Methodist church building in Malton, has been undergoing a remarkable transformation into a vibrant community hub.

There are only 41 Grade II listed Methodist church buildings in Britain, and only three are older than the Wesley Centre. Designed by renowned architect Rev. William Jenkins, the founder of Methodism John Wesley preached nearby in Malton in the early 1770s.

The restoration project, managed by a team led by local resident and former mayor of the market town, Paul Emberley, aims to preserve the building’s heritage while transforming it to serve the wider community for generations to come.

A key element of the Centre’s revitalisation is the commitment to heritage and craftsmanship.

Justin Bartlett, Managing Director of Treske Furniture

After securing more than £2 million for the restoration and transformative works so far, the Wesley Centre is now raising funds for bespoke furniture, commissioned from Thirsk’s furniture maker, Treske, including 250 iconic audience chairs by Howe, used in cathedrals and other great places of worship – and a suite of bespoke hand-crafted sanctuary furniture, used for church worship.

Spearheaded by a campaign launched in 2016, the community helped save the Wesley Centre from permanent closure after major structural issues with its roof were discovered, and it was put up for sale twice previously, with no buyers.

Following extensive consultation, which highlighted a lack of community spaces in Malton, and the rapid expansion of Malton and Norton, a plan was developed to transform the Wesley Centre into a multifunctional space for the benefit of the wider community.

The new facility will feature a 600-seater classical concert hall, a community café, and spaces for conferences and events, while continuing to serve as a place of worship on Sundays. It will also house the Malton Free Fridge project, a food bank that supports 30,000 people annually.

Paul Emberley, Project Lead for the Wesley Centre, said: “Eminent conservationists say this building is very special and is of national significance. But it was more than saving the building, it’s about community too. In its more than 200-year history, it has been at the centre of our market town, and we want to revitalise and continue that, creating a building that supports tourism, can have a vibrant arts scene, generates income and jobs, and brings the community together.”

The restoration works to date have been funded by the Methodist Church in Great Britain, government grants, other grant-making trusts, personal donations, and some loan finance.

Works have included the core restoration and sensitive updating of the large main space, including roof repairs and transforming the north wing into commercial office space to generate income for the Centre.

Justin Bartlett, Managing Director of Treske, said: “It’s a privilege to create bespoke pieces for the Wesley Centre. It’s more than function, it’s about respecting the Centre’s spiritual heritage and its community values.”

Treske, known for its beautifully crafted hardwood furniture, has a long-standing reputation for quality and customisation, drawing inspiration from the Arts and Crafts movement and Scandinavian design.

The sanctuary furniture for the Wesley Centre will include a communion table, reading desks, and dark red leather kneelers, all crafted from American Black Walnut, a smooth wood with a warm grain, sourced from FSC-approved timber.

Paul added: “We have used local restorers and skilled heritage workmanship throughout the build from our beautiful herringbone oak flooring, stained glass restoration, and now bespoke furniture from one of the finest Yorkshire furniture makers. It is important to we support the heritage industries and local craftmanship in creating this beautiful space that Malton’s community can use for the next 200 years.

“We’ve achieved so much by securing more than £2 million for our project so far – and we’re enormously grateful to all our benefactors. We’re now asking for help with this unique furniture appeal. All of the items can be personalised with a unique inscription – perhaps in memory of a loved one, or to mark a special occasion or event. It’s an opportunity for memories to be treasured in this historic place – for generations to come. Please help us.”

Work on the final phase of the project to reinstate a three-storey annex attached to the rear of the Wesley Centre will start as soon as additional funds are available. The new fully accessible ‘east wing’ will contain more community meeting spaces, a new professional catering kitchen for banqueting, and many more toilets on each level, all served by a passenger lift. The east wing will also contain a two-level space for the installation of the famous 1877 Forster & Andrew pipe organ, currently being restored by Henry Willis & Sons of Liverpool.

The Malton Wesley Centre will fully re-open the current phase, its restored large main space in November this year.

To donate to the furniture appeal, please email [email protected] or call 01653 918910 for details.