Henry Waines, 7, is pictured with his mum Shevonne. Photo submitted by Cerebra

A Bridlington youngster is taking on a leg of Relay Your Way – a 2,500-mile challenge to raise funds for the charity Cerebra.

Henry Waines, seven, from Bridlington, in Yorkshire was born with rare and complex health conditions affecting his ability to breathe, eat and speak.

He spent the first 15 months of his life in hospital and requires a ventilator 24 hours a day via a tracheostomy. He attends mainstream education.

Relay Your Way is an epic relay across Britain championing the 1.5 million young people in the UK with disabilities, including half a million children living with brain conditions.

Henry is walking from the Leisure Centre on Bridlington’s North Side tomorrow (Tuesday, June 10) at 4.30pm to North Sands.

He is raising funds for Cerebra and has so far raised £387 – beating his original £250 target.

Henry is hoping more people will get behind the relay – go to https://www.relayyourway.org/u/Shevonne to support hi m.

Cerebra first provided Henry with a cart, known as an Oxygem, to push his ventilator around when he was a toddler. Since then, they have made other products to assist Henry such as a trailer for his bike to carry his ventilator, and a box to house the the device on the front of his scooter.

More recently, the Cerebra Innovation Centre created a backpack that allows Henry to carry his ventilator on his back.

This allows him additional freedom of movement in the playground at school, while still requiring 24-hour supervision from at least two adults.

Henry’s mum Shevonne said in contrast to most children who require a ventilator, he is very active. The restriction his ventilator puts on his movement is more noticeable because Henry is very able to walk, run, cycle, scoot and swim, for example.

Shevonne, who works as an occupational therapist, said: “We are privileged to be taking part in a national event to help make sport accessible to all children.

"All kids love to play and just because they have a disability doesn't mean they shouldn't be able too share in the same fun, friendships opportunities and health benefits sports can bring.

"I don’t think I could ever put into words the impact Cerebra has had on Henry’s life and our life as a family.

“It’s exponentially different and it’s been fundamental to Henry’s development as a child. Not just his movement but his emotional and social development as well. I could never, ever show my gratitude enough.”

She added: “If you think about it, from the time he was born to the time he was six years old he’d had an adult behind him carrying a ventilator. With these products, he’s been allowed some of that space for the first time.”

Visit www.relayyourway.org/stage/72 to see henry’s section of the relay.