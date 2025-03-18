Young innovators explore digital technologies at hands-on workshop

Children in Hunmanby, North Yorkshire, received a hands-on introduction to cutting-edge technology at an interactive workshop designed to inspire the next generation of digital innovators.

The event, hosted by rural broadband provider Quickline in partnership with Reel Creative, gave youngsters the chance to explore the latest advancements in virtual reality (VR) and robotics through fun, hands-on activities.

Taking place in a community now connected to gigabit-capable broadband as part of Quickline’s Project Gigabit rollout, the workshop highlighted how high-speed connectivity is unlocking new opportunities for learning and creativity.

Bringing Tech to Life

Children in Hunmanby got hands-on experience at an interactive workshop by Quickline designed to inspire the next generation.

The two-hour session featured a range of exciting challenges, including:

The Sweet Shop Challenge – A creative exercise where children designed their own chocolate bars and wrappers, combining traditional sketching with digital design.

Virtual Reality (VR) Adventures – Youngsters stepped into immersive virtual worlds, exploring new environments and solving puzzles using VR headsets.

Robot Encounters – Attendees met and interacted with real robots, learning how they function and engaging in interactive games.

Inspiring Future Innovators

Quickline’s Project Gigabit is delivering full fibre broadband to homes and businesses in rural communities like Hunmanby, ensuring communities have access to the same digital opportunities as urban centres. The workshop showcased how these advancements in connectivity open the door to new learning experiences, equipping young people with future-ready skills.

Exploring virtual reality in Hunmanby

Connor Moore, Quickline’s Social Value Lead in North Yorkshire, said:

"At Quickline, we're passionate about inspiring the next generation of digital innovators. This workshop in Hunmanby brought technology to life, showing children firsthand how tools like virtual reality and robotics can open up new possibilities for learning and creativity. With gigabit-capable broadband now available in their community, these young minds have the opportunity to explore, create, and shape the future in ways never before possible."

Following the success of the Hunmanby event, Quickline and Reel Creative are now planning further workshops across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, bringing the excitement of AI and robotics to even more children.

Want to Get Involved?

Parents and schools interested in future sessions can register their interest at [email protected]