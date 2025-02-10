Young Malton technician crowned Apprentice of the Year

An ambitious young technician from Malton is celebrating after being crowned National Apprentice of the Year by a leading car manufacturer.

Matthew Kemp started as a service driver at Ray Chapman Motors Volvo Malton in 2018 and gradually worked his way up. After being shortlisted from applicants from across the Volvo retailer network, Matthew was recently awarded the prestigious title of Volvo’s National Apprentice of the Year for 2024.

The accolade was awarded to Matthew for his unwavering commitment and diligence. Despite the challenges posed by paused training period due to Covid-19, Matthew’s resilience and passion for the automotive industry have propelled him to this prestigious recognition, which includes an exciting trip to Sweden.

In addition to the award, announced ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (10 - 16 February 2025), Matthew collected his Volvo Technician Apprenticeship Certificate of completion at the official Apprentices’ Graduation Day in Daventry.

Matthew said: “To win National Apprentice of the Year at the same time as completing my apprenticeship is an amazing feeling and something I’m very proud of.

“The candidates I competed against from across the motoring industry were all very talented, so it’s really humbling and gratifying to see my hard work recognised. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my apprenticeship – the Ray Chapman team are all so skilled and have been generous in sharing their time and knowledge. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow in my role and learning from the best!”

Duncan Chapman, Managing Director at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, said: “We are delighted that Matthew has been recognised on a national level for his skills and talent.

“It’s a credit to his dedication and enthusiasm that he was crowned National Apprentice of the Year – he is a shining example of the level of expertise and care we display here.

“On behalf of everyone at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, I’d like to congratulate Matthew and say a big well done to all our apprentices who have just received their certificates of completion. We’re so proud to have such a brilliant team!”

For more information about Ray Chapman Motors Malton, visit raychapmanmotors.co.uk or call 01653 693751.