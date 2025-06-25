Would you like to see your photographs featured in the Bridlington Free Press?
Mark Griffiths took this lighthouse photo, complete with strawberry moon. Photo: Mark Griffiths
Ian Sandy snapped this unusual Race the Waves image Photo: Ian Sandy
Yachts and boats, by Aled Jones. Photo: Aled Jones
Pots of talent, by Debra Clark-Kachlon Photo: Debra Clark-Kachlon