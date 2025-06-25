Check out the photos below!placeholder image
Your Bridlington – our readers share their fantastic photos

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 11:37 BST
Our talented readers have been out and about taking some wonderful photos, including at Flamborough Lighthouse, Race the Waves, Flamborough Flowerpot Festival, and Bempton Cliffs.

Would you like to see your photographs featured in the Bridlington Free Press?

If the answer is ‘yes’ email [email protected] with your pictures of Bridlington and surrounding villages.

The reporters look forward to seeing and sharing them with our readers.

Mark Griffiths took this lighthouse photo, complete with strawberry moon.

1. Reader photos of the week

Mark Griffiths took this lighthouse photo, complete with strawberry moon. Photo: Mark Griffiths

Ian Sandy snapped this unusual Race the Waves image

2. Reader photos of the week

Ian Sandy snapped this unusual Race the Waves image Photo: Ian Sandy

Yachts and boats, by Aled Jones.

3. Reader photos of the week

Yachts and boats, by Aled Jones. Photo: Aled Jones

Pots of talent, by Debra Clark-Kachlon

4. Reader photos of the week

Pots of talent, by Debra Clark-Kachlon Photo: Debra Clark-Kachlon

