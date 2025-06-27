Your Bridlington – our readers share their outstanding photos

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 27th Jun 2025, 08:49 BST
Beverley Senturk sent in this Wolds Way landscape.placeholder image
Our talented readers have been out and about taking some superb photos, including a Wolds Way landscape; a rose at the town hall garden; a Sewerby Park scene; anglers on the south pier; a giant tortoise on a walk; and sleeping gannets at Bempton.

Would you like to see your photographs featured in the Bridlington Free Press?

If the answer is ‘yes’ email [email protected] with your pictures of Bridlington and surrounding villages.

The reporters look forward to seeing and sharing them with our readers.

