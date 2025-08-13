Your Bridlington – our readers share their outstanding photos

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 13th Aug 2025, 08:25 BST
Ian Sandy frames the Bridmas sign on the beach.placeholder image
This week, our talented readers focus on special events in Bridlington; a great view from South Landing; and three images showcasing popular local vessels – including the town’s lifeboat.

Would you like to see your photographs featured in the Bridlington Free Press? If the answer is ‘yes’ email [email protected] with your pictures of Bridlington and surrounding villages. The reporters look forward to seeing and sharing them with our readers.

This magnificent view was sent in by Alan Flynn.placeholder image
