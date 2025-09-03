Your Bridlington – our readers share their outstanding photos

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 13:28 BST
Ian Sandy focuses on the roof-top harbour statue.placeholder image
Ian Sandy focuses on the roof-top harbour statue.
This time, our fantastic readers focus on the roof-top harbour statue; The Links; a north-side scene; a juvenile gull with seaweed; a Bridlington Bay platform; and the Lego shark at Sewerby Hall.

Would you like to see your photographs featured in the Bridlington Free Press? If the answer is ‘yes’ email [email protected] with your pictures of Bridlington and surrounding villages. The reporters look forward to seeing and sharing them with our readers.

Shelagh E Wallace frames this landscape the The Links.placeholder image
Shelagh E Wallace frames this landscape the The Links.
Related topics:BridlingtonLegoSewerby HallBridlington Free Press
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice