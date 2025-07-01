Aled Jones frames sailing cobles in the harbour.

Our fantastic readers have been out and about taking photos, including sailing cobles in the harbour; an Armed Forces Day line-up; resplendent poppies; the High Street; wave watchers; and the cliffs at Sewerby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Would you like to see your photographs featured in the Bridlington Free Press?

If the answer is ‘yes’ email [email protected] with your pictures of Bridlington and surrounding villages.

The reporters look forward to seeing and sharing them with our readers.