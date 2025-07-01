Your Bridlington – our talented readers share their outstanding photos

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:57 BST
Aled Jones frames sailing cobles in the harbour.placeholder image
Our fantastic readers have been out and about taking photos, including sailing cobles in the harbour; an Armed Forces Day line-up; resplendent poppies; the High Street; wave watchers; and the cliffs at Sewerby.

Would you like to see your photographs featured in the Bridlington Free Press?

If the answer is ‘yes’ email [email protected] with your pictures of Bridlington and surrounding villages.

The reporters look forward to seeing and sharing them with our readers.

