Ian Sandy focuses on one of the north beach breakers.placeholder image
Ian Sandy focuses on one of the north beach breakers.

Your Bridlington – The Free Press readers share their wonderful photos

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 14th Oct 2025, 08:59 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 10:52 BST
This week, our talented readers feature a breaker on north beach; a great goat at Sewerby Zoo; a sunset at Flamborough; fabulous flowers at Sewerby Hall and Gardens; mast work at the harbour; and a resplendent rose.

Would you like to see your photographs featured in the Bridlington Free Press? If the answer is ‘yes’ email [email protected] with your pictures of Bridlington and surrounding villages. The reporters look forward to seeing and sharing them with our readers.

Shelagh E Wallace frames a curious goat at Sewerby Zoo.

1. Reader Photos

Shelagh E Wallace frames a curious goat at Sewerby Zoo. Photo: Shelagh E Wallace

Photo Sales
Debby Clark-Kachlon captures a sunset at Flamborough.

2. Reader Photos

Debby Clark-Kachlon captures a sunset at Flamborough. Photo: Debby Clark-Kachlon

Photo Sales
Mast work, by Aled Jones.

3. Reader Photos

Mast work, by Aled Jones. Photo: Aled Jones

Photo Sales
Alan Appleby showcases the fantastic flowers at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

4. Reader Photos

Alan Appleby showcases the fantastic flowers at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. Photo: Alan Appleby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BridlingtonGardensSewerby HallFlamboroughBridlington Free Press
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice