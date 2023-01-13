Chance for Whitby area farmers to grasp carbon challenge with course at Sneaton Castle

Cover crops on a farm. picture: Simon Hill photos

A limited number of heavily subsidised places are available on the training course, which takes place on Thursday January 19, courtesy of the Yorkshire Food Farming and Rural Network, a group supported by farming charity, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

The carbon course is part of a training support programme for rural and farming Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in North Yorkshire following the award of legacy funding from the Partnership Investment Fund Limited.

Farms across the country are being challenged to reduce their carbon footprint to meet net zero greenhouse emissions targets.

Carbon auditing a farm can be a daunting prospect for farm businesses with more than 100 carbon calculators currently available and no one single tool used as the industry standard.

To help farmers and landowners start out on their own carbon strategies, the Yorkshire Food Farming and Rural Network has teamed up with agricultural and environmental consultants Carbon Metrics to run a one-day Let’s Talk Carbon introductory course between 9am and 4pm.

The Network is covering up to 80% of the course costs, meaning a place on the course is just £23.51 including reclaimable VAT.

The course covers topics such as how to calculate the carbon footprint of a farming enterprise, identifying potential mitigation measures, understanding the issues around carbon auditing on farms and planning how to minimise the risks and maximise on-farm carbon opportunities