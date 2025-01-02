Competition winners to be chosen at first Whitby dairy group meeting of 2025 at Sneaton Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group meeting of 2025 is to take place on Monday January 13.

The event is on from 7.45pm to 10.00pm when speaker Andrew Harrison, Technical Sales Manager I’Anson, will be reviewing the 2024 Silage Competition and awarding prizes to the competition winners.

Andrew has taken over the role of Technical Sales Manager at I’Ansons after spending six years working as a nutritionist.

He is responsible for the company’s sales team, technical and formulation departments.

Outside of work, Andrew is kept busy by his involvement in the management of the family farm.

Gill Wren, dairy group treasurer, will also give a brief update on the meeting with Alison Hume MP for Scarborough & Whitby, following the discussion on inheritance tax reforms at the last meeting.

The meeting is to be held at Sneaton Castle in Whitby, YO21 3QN.

New members are always welcome, call secretary Joyce Stangoe on 07868 956919 for more details.