Farmers discuss their concerns with MP Sir Greg Knight during meeting near Rudston

Pictured during the farm visit at Littlethorpe, near Rudston, are farm owner John Gatenby (left) with Sir Greg Knight MP (centre) together with local farmers and East Riding of Yorkshire Councillor Charlie Dewhirst.

The meeting, held at Littlethorpe near Rudston and organised by the National Farmers Union, followed a farm visit organised by local farmer John Gatenby.

The farmers emphasised their wish to see long-term planning form part of the new agenda for agriculture.

Other issues discussed at the meeting covered farm biodiversity and sustainable food production.

Sir Greg said afterwards that he welcomed the positive and constructive meeting and that he would be relaying the views expressed during the wide-ranging discussion to the agriculture minister George Eustice MP at Westminster.