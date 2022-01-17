Farmers discuss their concerns with MP Sir Greg Knight during meeting near Rudston
Local farmers have met East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight to discuss environmental and agricultural concerns, including the importance of food production and on-going drainage issues.
The meeting, held at Littlethorpe near Rudston and organised by the National Farmers Union, followed a farm visit organised by local farmer John Gatenby.
The farmers emphasised their wish to see long-term planning form part of the new agenda for agriculture.
Other issues discussed at the meeting covered farm biodiversity and sustainable food production.
Sir Greg said afterwards that he welcomed the positive and constructive meeting and that he would be relaying the views expressed during the wide-ranging discussion to the agriculture minister George Eustice MP at Westminster.
Sir Greg said: “British farmers produce food to some of the highest standards in the world and as new schemes of support are put in place, we need to ensure that we incentivise sustainable food production alongside environmental improvements.”