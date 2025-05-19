Carr House Farm is also home to the well known Side Oven Bakery – an on farm organically certified bakery. Image: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Carr House Farm at Foston on the Wolds will host the National Organic Conference (NOC) for the first time on Wednesday, June 11.

This prestigious event will attract well more than a hundred people from all over the UK already involved in organic agriculture and those who are interested in organic farming methods.

Established for over 20 years the bakery has been a very successful farm diversification and continues to thrive using the very same core principles of organic sustainability it set out with.

During the morning of the event attendees can expect a warm welcome and a fascinating insight into how the Sellers family run their organic farming enterprise alongside the on farm bakery, juicery and mill.

Hester Webb, who oversees all the farm’s educational visits, is keen to show visitors around and explain their approach.

She said: “There aren’t that many organic farmers in Yorkshire, so it’s important that we’re able to showcase what we’re doing.

“In everything that we do, we’re farming with nature and working in a way that’s sustainable for the environment. In recent years, there’s been a growing interest in regenerative farming and I’m hoping that people will take something away from NOC and consider farming in a different way at home.”

Situated in a designated Site of Specific Scientific Interest (SSSI), the farm’s 192 hectares is located on an upper headwater of the River Hull.

The adoption of organic farming methods and involvement in an environmental stewardship scheme have created an abundance of wildlife in and around the clear running chalk stream.

In addition to the extensive arable enterprise, Caroline opened the Side Oven Bakery in 2003 to utilise the high-quality milling wheat and ancient grains that are grown and processed on site using a traditional stoneground mill.

A spokesperson added: “Provenance is a family passion, with their commercial range of produce extending to bread, pastries, muesli, granola, heritage apple juices from the farm orchard and soft fruit preserves and cordials. Food at Carr House Farm is measured in metres not in miles and it’s safe to say attendees will be well fed at NOC!”