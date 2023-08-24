IN PICTURES: A fantastic day at the 132nd Egton Show near Whitby
People from across the country gathered in Egton to celebrate all things countryside, with classes ranging from sheep and cattle to horticulture, handicrafts and photography.
It was another successful year for the show, which also included a parade of Stokesley Beagles, Goathland and Glaisdale Hunt and vintage machinery.
Show secretary Daphne Jackson said: “It was a really good day and we had a great crowd, the weather couldn’t have been better, we were very lucky.
"We couldn’t get a better location for the show, we put some track down to protect the ground, but in the end we didn’t really need it.
"I just want to say thank you to everyone who pulled together to make the show happen. They’re such a good team.
"We’re blessed to have people willing to contribute who are so good at their job.”