IN PICTURES: A fantastic day at the 132nd Egton Show near Whitby

One of the largest country shows in North Yorkshire, the 132nd Egton Show, took place on Wednesday, August 23.
By Louise Perrin
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:59 BST

People from across the country gathered in Egton to celebrate all things countryside, with classes ranging from sheep and cattle to horticulture, handicrafts and photography.

It was another successful year for the show, which also included a parade of Stokesley Beagles, Goathland and Glaisdale Hunt and vintage machinery.

Show secretary Daphne Jackson said: “It was a really good day and we had a great crowd, the weather couldn’t have been better, we were very lucky.

"We couldn’t get a better location for the show, we put some track down to protect the ground, but in the end we didn’t really need it.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who pulled together to make the show happen. They’re such a good team.

"We’re blessed to have people willing to contribute who are so good at their job.”

Isla Dickinson and Evie Hunter with their prize winning calves

1. The Egton Show 2023

Isla Dickinson and Evie Hunter with their prize winning calves Photo: Richard Ponter

Tilly Gospel with her horse Samantha

2. Egton Show 2023

Tilly Gospel with her horse Samantha Photo: Richard Ponter

This judge really knows his onions

3. Egton Show 2023

This judge really knows his onions Photo: Richard Ponter

Joey Jones with his prize winning sheep

4. Egton Show 2023

Joey Jones with his prize winning sheep Photo: Richard Ponter

