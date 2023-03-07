News you can trust since 1882
Humble Bee Farm is set to open it's doors this week for their Lambing Experience.

IN PICTURES: Lambing Experiences return to Scarborough Farm

Humble Bee Farm is set to open its doors to the public on Sundays in March 2023 for their Lambing Experience events.

By Louise Hollingsworth
2 hours ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 10:58am

The award-winning location, near Flixton, is a working farm and will host the events every Sunday in March and April 2.

There will also be two Wednesday events on March 15 and 22.

All sessions are open to the public with a prebooked ticket, and the Wednesday events are particularly suitable for SEN children and families and home-schooled pupils.

Julia Warters, co-owner of Humble Bee Farm, said: “Lambing is one of our busiest times of year here at Humble Bee.

“Visitors must purchase a ticket for either 11am or 2pm and each slot lasts 90-minutes.

“Visitors can count how many lambs there are, feed and meet a lamb, take a photo in our photo booth, say hello to the sheepdogs, Alfie and Madge, follow our Sheep Trail around the farm, meet the farmyard gang including Tilly our Shetland pony, our alpacas, donkeys and guineapigs.

“There is also the chance to win a holiday at Humble Bee.”

Tickets for the Lambing Experiences are £7 per child and £5 per adult.

Check out our pictures below for what you can expect!

Farmer Percy will be in the hot seat providing a Q&A session and explaining why lambing is so important to the farming community.

1. Humble Bee Farm

Farmer Percy will be in the hot seat providing a Q&A session and explaining why lambing is so important to the farming community.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Visitors will be able to get up close to the lambs and give them a feed.

2. Humble Bee Farm

Visitors will be able to get up close to the lambs and give them a feed.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Visitors may catch a glimpse of other farmyard animals too, such as these goats.

3. Humble Bee Farm

Visitors may catch a glimpse of other farmyard animals too, such as these goats.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Farmer Percy Warters is ready for the lamb petting.

4. Humble Bee Farm

Farmer Percy Warters is ready for the lamb petting.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Flixton