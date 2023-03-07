Humble Bee Farm is set to open its doors to the public on Sundays in March 2023 for their Lambing Experience events.

The award-winning location, near Flixton, is a working farm and will host the events every Sunday in March and April 2.

There will also be two Wednesday events on March 15 and 22.

All sessions are open to the public with a prebooked ticket, and the Wednesday events are particularly suitable for SEN children and families and home-schooled pupils.

Julia Warters, co-owner of Humble Bee Farm, said: “Lambing is one of our busiest times of year here at Humble Bee.

“Visitors must purchase a ticket for either 11am or 2pm and each slot lasts 90-minutes.

“Visitors can count how many lambs there are, feed and meet a lamb, take a photo in our photo booth, say hello to the sheepdogs, Alfie and Madge, follow our Sheep Trail around the farm, meet the farmyard gang including Tilly our Shetland pony, our alpacas, donkeys and guineapigs.

“There is also the chance to win a holiday at Humble Bee.”

Tickets for the Lambing Experiences are £7 per child and £5 per adult.

Check out our pictures below for what you can expect!

