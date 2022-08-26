IN PICTURES: Organisers delighted with turnout for the 131st Egton Show

Organisers were delighted with the turnout for the 131st Egton Show, which was blessed with good weather and featured a wide range of attractions including livestock classes, cookery demonstrations, a brass band and vintage farm machinery and motorbikes.Speaking from the event, general secretary Daphne Jackson said: “It’s great to be back. We had almost forgotten what to do having missed two years – and we’re quite proud we did it.”The show’s success was underlined by the weight of entries which include more than 1,600 for the produce and handicraft classes.The event featured a wide range of livestock classes and horse classes including ridden ponies, decorated heavy horses and show jumping.There were also fur and feather classes including cavies, rabbits, ferrets and pigeons and a performance by local band ‘Back in the Habit’.Ms Jackson said: “It’s a traditional holiday in North York Moors on the farming calendar, everything stops for the day.“That local connection is really important, getting together and chatting.”