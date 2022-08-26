News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Organisers delighted with turnout for the 131st Egton Show

Crowds flocked to the picturesque North York Moors village of Egton as the community welcomed back the annual country show after a three-year gap due to the pandemic.

By Louise Perrin
Friday, 26th August 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:34 pm

Organisers were delighted with the turnout for the 131st Egton Show, which was blessed with good weather and featured a wide range of attractions including livestock classes, cookery demonstrations, a brass band and vintage farm machinery and motorbikes.Speaking from the event, general secretary Daphne Jackson said: “It’s great to be back. We had almost forgotten what to do having missed two years – and we’re quite proud we did it.”The show’s success was underlined by the weight of entries which include more than 1,600 for the produce and handicraft classes.The event featured a wide range of livestock classes and horse classes including ridden ponies, decorated heavy horses and show jumping.There were also fur and feather classes including cavies, rabbits, ferrets and pigeons and a performance by local band ‘Back in the Habit’.Ms Jackson said: “It’s a traditional holiday in North York Moors on the farming calendar, everything stops for the day.“That local connection is really important, getting together and chatting.”

1. The 131st Egton Show

Isabelle Bunyan, of Egton, riding Cayberry Stringfellows, held by her mum Louise Bunyan.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. The 131st Egton Show

Colin Williamson, of Egton Bridge, returns a Scotch Blackface sheep to it's pen after judging closely watched by friend Stephen Agar.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. The 131st Egton Show

Pictured (left to right) Rachael Wrigglesworth, with Penny, and Judith Carveth, with Cheeky, exercise their two mini miniature Shetland ponies before competing

Photo: James Hardisty

4. The 131st Egton Show

Tyler Thompson, aged nine of Rosedale, with a group of Swaledale Sheep.

Photo: James Hardisty

