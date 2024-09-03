David Skaith at Great Yorkshire Show 2024 - Credit Yorkshire Agricultural Society

A new radio show which began airing last weekend aims to highlight and support farming communities across York and North Yorkshire.

Farming Outlook airs live weekly on Sunday mornings from 6am to 9am, before repeating in the evening from 7pm to 10pm.

After the show, a shorter highlights version is uploaded to streaming platforms and hosted on the Farming Outlook website https://farmingoutlook.co.uk/

The 12-week pilot will see presenters visit farmers to discuss innovation, skills, wellbeing and environmental opportunities across the region.

Great Yorkshire Radio is producing the show on its Coast & County station, which follows the success of the original pilot that aired in spring.

The programme will be broadcasted on 97.4FM in Whitby, Ryedale, Scarborough and Filey, on DAB and online at www.coastandcountyradio.co.uk/radioplayer/.

Grow Yorkshire, an initiative led by York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, is working in partnership with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and the Country Land and Business Association on the show.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: “York and North Yorkshire’s farmers already lead the way in many aspects. We have high standards of food production but we’re also ambitious on the environment.

“With more than 70% of our area used for agriculture, farming has a big part to play in our ambition to become carbon negative by 2040.

“This initiative can play a part in connecting our farmers with information and support in learning about innovative methods to reduce carbon emissions and also capture carbon”.

North Yorkshire Council has provided £20,000 in funding for the programme through the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council and chair of the Shared Prosperity Fund Local Partnership Group, said: “It's really encouraging to see this radio programme extended for another few months following a successful pilot earlier in the year.

“Farmers across North Yorkshire are keen to embrace new technology to improve production and reduce carbon emissions and this programme will support that through discussions with experts and fellow farmers.

“The Shared Prosperity Fund aims to invest in our communities and this project is an excellent way to connect our rural populations and support local agricultural businesses which form the bedrock of our rural economy.”