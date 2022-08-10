North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue advice on preventing fires in a heatwave

The Met Office has issued a heat warning for parts of North Yorkshire from Thursday August 11 until Sunday August 14.
Whilst the heat warning doesn’t affect Scarborough or the surrounding area, warm temperatures are expected with a height of 25 today, Wednesday August 10 and 21 on Thursday August 11.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “With another heatwave expected this week, please follow these top tips to try to help prevent fires occurring in, and around farmland in North Yorkshire”.
The most important bit of advice from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for people using farmland is do not use barbecues anywhere near farmland and crops and do not start bonfires during hot weather periods.
They also say that fires can start from exhaust fumes so ensure any farm machinery is fitted with the appropriate filters.
Keep machinery in good working order and clear from a build-up of chaff
Bearings and machinery can become very warm when it is constantly running and this can lead to a source of ignition
Straw and hay bales can spontaneously combust in hot weather, including when stored in a barn, regular checks should be carried out to ensure they are not overheating.
When land being is as dry as it currently is then a discarded cigarette or glass item can easily start a fire.