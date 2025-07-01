Police officers are appealing for CCTV, doorbell videos, and dashcam footage that may help with their investigation.

Humberside Police are investigating a report of criminal damage that occurred on Rudston Road at Burton Fleming

An irrigation pipe used to water crops was damaged in a number of places.

A police spokesperson said: “The incident occurred between 4pm and 6pm on Saturday, June 28.

"The offender(s) approached an irrigation pipe that was running along a hedge line near the grass verge and caused a significant amount of damage by puncturing it in a number of places.

"Not only has this caused considerable damage to the irrigation pipe, but also puts at risk the crops being watered – and potentially an increase in food prices affecting everyone, not just the farmers impacted.

"If you have any CCTV footage (including video doorbell) or dashcam footage, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time or have any information about the offenders please contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting occurrence ref: 25000089348.”