Preparations well underway for the 131st Egton Show
Preparations are well underway for the 131st Egton Show which takes place in the village after a three year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tents are being erected and the catalogue has gone to print as the show, which takes place on the showfield in the pretty North York Moors village, gears up for what organisers hope will be one of the best years yet.
Show secretary Daphne Jackson said: “We are really looking forward to it, and hopefully it is going to be nice weather.
"People are ready for a good day out, they’ve missed all that mingling.”
In addition to the livestock classes, there will be all kinds of horse classes including ridden ponies, decorated heavy horses, show jumping and much, much more.
The afternoon will see the ever-impressive parade of Goathland and Glaisdale hounds.
Fur and feather classes will include cavies, rabbit, ferrets and pigeons (which are not currently affected by bird flu restrictions.)
Other entertainment will include a blacksmith demonstration, cookery demonstrations, a brass band and children’s entertainment including Derek the Clown.Local group ‘Back in the Habit’ will be performing and fairground rides will be in their usual location opposite the showground.
Mrs Jackson said: “Entries have been pretty good, much, much better than we could ever have expected. We have 1600 entries in the produce and handicrafts classes alone.
“ We also have a selection of vintage machinery and vintage motorbikes.”
More information and a full schedule of events is available on the show website at www.egtonshow.org.uk.