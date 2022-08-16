Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evie Hunter with her prize winning cows at Egton Show in 2019. Pic Richard Ponter

Tents are being erected and the catalogue has gone to print as the show, which takes place on the showfield in the pretty North York Moors village, gears up for what organisers hope will be one of the best years yet.

Show secretary Daphne Jackson said: “We are really looking forward to it, and hopefully it is going to be nice weather.

"People are ready for a good day out, they’ve missed all that mingling.”

In addition to the livestock classes, there will be all kinds of horse classes including ridden ponies, decorated heavy horses, show jumping and much, much more.

The afternoon will see the ever-impressive parade of Goathland and Glaisdale hounds.

Fur and feather classes will include cavies, rabbit, ferrets and pigeons (which are not currently affected by bird flu restrictions.)

Other entertainment will include a blacksmith demonstration, cookery demonstrations, a brass band and children’s entertainment including Derek the Clown.Local group ‘Back in the Habit’ will be performing and fairground rides will be in their usual location opposite the showground.

Mrs Jackson said: “Entries have been pretty good, much, much better than we could ever have expected. We have 1600 entries in the produce and handicrafts classes alone.

“ We also have a selection of vintage machinery and vintage motorbikes.”