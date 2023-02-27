Snainton Young Farmers’ Club is hosting the black-tie event at Scarborough Spa in and is keen to invite former members to join in the celebration.

The ball will take place at 7pm on Saturday April 1.

Club members are hoping to make a display of old photographs and are encouraging past members to join them for the three-course dinner and dance.

Lifelong club supporter Cath Cussons's mother, Margaret Earnshaw, is featured on this shot of the club’s dinner dance in December 1959, sat on the stairs at the Royal Hotel, Scarborough. All three of Cath’s daughters have been members of the club over the years.

Harriet Lyon, club secretary, said: “The last few years have been hard for young farmers’ clubs because of the pandemic. The ball will be a real opportunity to celebrate that Snainton YFC has come through the other end and look to the future.

“As well as our own members and their friends and family, we’re looking forward to welcoming other young farmers and those from wider afield who have fond memories of the club. We’re all very excited; the Spa is a really beautiful venue.”

Lifelong club supporter Cath Cussons, of West Ayton, joined at the age of 15 and has served as a club leader and vice-president, has helped members start a nostalgia ball rolling.

Organisers are encouraging people to dress up to the nines with a theme of ‘a touch of glitter and sparkle’.

Tickets are priced at £50 each and are available either individually or as tables of ten by contacting Harriet on 0784 1585308.

Any local businesses interested in sponsorship should also get in touch.

New members are always welcome; the club meets every Monday night in Snainton Village Hall.

Recent meetings have included a tour of the BATA mill at Amotherby, bowling and horse judging.

Details are posted on the club’s Facebook page.

Snainton YFC’s next big event is the annual ploughing match, by kind permission of Wykeham Estate, on Sunday, March 12.

