The awards, named after the previous NFU president, are presented annually and recognise grassroots members who go ‘above and beyond’ in their contribution to the NFU and local farming community.

Mr Stephenson, of Southfield Farm, Flixton, was singled out this year for his contribution as Yorkshire Coast branch chairman during the Pandemic.

His local NFU Group Secretary, Andy Stephenson, said that while running a demanding farm business, Martin was really keen to ensure branch activity was maintained during a time of great change within the industry.

Martin Stephenson shows off his award

The focus was very much on building the profile of the NFU locally, he said, and ensuring all farming sectors were covered.

Mr Stephenson, 54, was also a driving force behind a very successful event on his farm last summer that brought together 500 farmers and wider industry guests for a much needed social and also raised more than £27,000 for charity.

Three local charities were supported with donations. £8,000 went to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, £6,000 went to Westway Open Arms and a further £4,000 was donated to St Catherine’s Hospice.

A significant amount was also used to support educational work in the area, with £4,000 going to help Driffield Agricultural Society with their educational activity and a new fund set up to help local schools with transport costs when they are planning an educational visit to a nearby farm.

“The success of the event was testament to Martin’s determination to bring people together,” said Andy Stephenson. “He remains a steadfast supporter of NFU locally, and is full of ideas for the future of farming.

" In short, he is an NFU member who strives to make a real difference.”

Martin Stephenson, who runs GM Stephenson Ltd, used agricultural machinery buyer, supplier and hirer, said: “It’s grand to be recognised. I didn’t know I had been put forward, it was definitely a surprise!”