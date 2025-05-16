Yorkshire rural businesses meet on farm with their MP to highlight concerns

A county farmer and NFU member was joined by allied rural businesses to highlight serious sector challenges and concerns with their MP.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire NFU member Rob Meadley was with local businesses that underpin food production on his farm to meet MP Charlie Dewhirst and raise continued concerns over the proposed family farm tax and other issues.

Around 12 farm businesses met the MP for Bridlington and The Wolds and impressed on him the struggles facing the sector and the wide-reaching impact the proposed family farm tax will have on their businesses and the rural economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP was at the Meadley family’s Grange Farm, in North Frodingham, East Yorkshire and inheritance tax, the rising cost of living crisis and national food security were firmly on the agenda.

NFU member Rob Meadley pictured with MP Charlie Dewhirst and local NFU representatives

The businesses, many of whom have been established for more than a century, have worked together for generations and are concerned about the devastating impact the proposed tax changes will have not only on their business but the wider supply chain.

Arable farmer Rob Meadley, a Driffield NFU member, who hosted the visit said: “We are a family farm and it was important to show the impact this Government’s policy changes will have on my farming business alongside the wider supply chain.

“Our farm works with over 70 businesses including fuel suppliers, those providing advice on soils and growing crops, end-users of our produce, machinery dealers, farmer contractors and many more. With me feeling less confidence in the future – it is going to impact on how much investment I make in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My farming business has farmed at North Frodingham since 1909. I’m a fifth-generation proud farmer, and the potential sixth generation is currently at primary school.

NFU member and East Yorkshire farmer Rob Meadley and NFU reps and local businesses

“I would like to my son to take over running the farm, but it is a worrying time in farming at the minute with inheritance tax and rising living costs.

“Mr Dewhirst really listened to what we had to say so we hope he can lobby on our behalf and make the case strongly in Westminster to safeguard our rural economy and community.”

The Bridlington and The Wolds MP said it was fantastic to join local NFU members and representatives from right across the food supply chain on farm and hear their views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of the issues currently facing farmers, such as changes to inheritance tax and hikes in national insurance, impact other businesses in the supply chain so it was really helpful to bring everyone together.” he said.

“We need the rural economy to speak as one voice to persuade the Government to change course.”

Poppy Smith, NFU county adviser, said the NFU remained focused on its work to benefit members’ businesses, and it was critical to have the support of key stakeholders, so the challenges facing farmers and the wider industry was well understood.

“Our members and their businesses, big and small, are vital to our rural economy playing a key role in the production of food and farming.” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to have the MP out on farm, and we will continue to work with Mr Dewhirst and his team to ensure that family farms in East Yorkshire can continue to produce food for the nation and care for our countryside.”