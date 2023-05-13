Star Wars Day organised by Bridlington business will celebrate 40th anniversary of 'Return of the Jedi'
Bridlington business Mighty Lancer Games will hold a Star Wars themed day in honour of 40th anniversary of the movie ‘Return of the Jedi’.
The games shop, located on King Street, Bridlington, sells a variety of hobby products, games, books and homeware and will be hosting a Star Wars themed event with a number of unusual activities for visitors to enjoy.
There will be a chance for visitors to get a photo with some iconic Star Wars characters and then play some of the shop's Star Wars games on the gaming floor.
Free games that will be available to play include the X-Wing mini games, Star Wars Legion, and a demonstration game shelf full of board games and family games.
The shop will also be hosting some special guests, including Goblin Skunkworks, a local company who will be bringing their own 3D scanner.
Visitors can have their head or full body scanned, and then a 3D printed miniature figure in their likeness will be produced.
Participants will then be able to do a number of things with their miniature figures, such as create an RPG character or a gift for a loved one.
There will also be a meet and greet with Sheffield based writer Karl Forshaw, author of ‘Renia’- a fantasy novel and the first in the Luna Ruinam series.
The event will take place on Sunday, May 28, between 11am-2pm at the Mighty Lancer Games shop in Bridlington.
The event will be free to attend, but the business will be raising money for charity ‘ Friends 2 Friends’, who was chosen by Echo Base UK Galactic Alliance.
Visit https://www.mightylancergames.co.uk/collections/events/products/star-wars-day for more information.