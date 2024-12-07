Some really iconic songs will feature on Strictly tonight 💃

Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final will take place this weekend.

Just five couples are left to battle it out for next week’s final.

The dances and song choices have been confirmed for week 12.

The dances that the celebrities will take on in Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final has been confirmed. The five couples will attempt the waltz, salsa, tango and more.

Fans were left saying the same thing last week as Pete Wicks avoided the dance-off, despite a low score from the judges. Montell Douglas was sent home during the results show on Sunday December 1.

The BBC have confirmed the start time for Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final - and it is an early one. See what songs and dances to expect in week 12:

What are the songs and dances for Strictly this week?

The dances and the accompanying songs the celebrities will take on in Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final has been confirmed. Last week was musical week, but in week 12 the celebs will dance twice as the stakes are upped ahead of the final.

Here are all the dances the celebs will take on - and the songs. We’ve listed the couples in alphabetical order:

Chris & Dianne

The couple will do the Charleston to When You're Smiling by The Blue Vipers of Brooklyn first. They will then take on a Viennese waltz to Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters.

JB & Lauren

For their first dance they will do the Salsa to Red Alert by Basement Jaxx. This will be followed by a Paso doble to Requiem for a Tower by Clint Mansell.

Pete & Jowita

The TOWIE star will start an Argentine tango to The Verve’s Bitter Sweet Symphony. For the second dance they will do the Foxtrot to Beyond the Sea by Bobby Darin.

Sarah & Vito

For their first dance, Sarah & Vito will do a Jive to I'm So Excited by The Pointer Sisters. They will follow up with a Tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Big Love.

Tasha & Aljaz

The couple will start with a Waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin. This will be followed by a Salsa to Girls Aloud’s Something New.

