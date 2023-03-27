Supported by Anglo American in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – a part of GCHQ, and NYBEP, children from six schools in the area were given an insight into the world of cyber security.

The NCSC’s CyberFirst programme was launched to open up the world of cyber security to young people across the UK and to inspire the next generation of cyber security specialists in one of the fastest growing sectors in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions, which included digital forensic work, data games, code cracking against the clock and a deeper look at the varied roles in cyber security, aimed to give students an insight into how studying computer science could help improve the understanding of technology in the workplace ahead of selecting their GCSE subjects.

Students taking part in the CyberFirst session in Scarborough.

Gareth Edmunds, Corporate Relations Director at Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business, said: “Anglo American has a long-standing commitment to promote STEM-related careers in the area and we are pleased to continue our support for the CyberFirst programme.

“Cyber security is one of the world’s fasted growing sectors and we’re proud to be playing a central role in the creation of a cyber centre of excellence in the local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, added: “I’m delighted to see so many students attending CyberFirst sessions at CU Scarborough.

"The NCSC is committed to equipping young people with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in cyber security, and working with partners helps us to offer young people vital opportunities and exposure to the industry.

Almost 300 school children were given a taste of what a career in cyber security.

“I’d like to thank Anglo American for supporting our CyberFirst courses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathew Butterworth, Head of Academic Studies at CU Scarborough (part of the Coventry University Group), added: “It’s amazing to see the excitement around cyber security in Scarborough and supporting these events is hugely important for the future local workforce.”

Anglo American’s support of the CyberFirst programme forms part of its wider cyber security strategy, which includes a pioneering Cyber Security apprenticeship programme.