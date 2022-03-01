97% of East Riding children awarded their first preference of secondary school for September 2022

From today (Tuesday, March 1), parents and carers across the East Riding, as well as nationally, will find out which secondary school their children will attend in the next academic year, which starts in September.

Eleven of the 18 East Riding secondary schools, including Bridlington School, have filled all their available places.

This year, East Riding of Yorkshire Council received 3,389 applications from parent/carers and 3,287, or 97%, have been allocated a place at their first preference school – a slight increase on 2021.

3,361 children, 99.2% - an increase of 0.2% from last year, have been allocated a place at one of the three schools named as their first, second or third preference.

Despite there being 1% more East Riding resident children in this year group than last year, these figures are an improvement on the results of last year’s secondary admissions round.

Only 28 children were unable to have a place allocated at any school named as their preference and of these, 12 children have been allocated places at their catchment area schools and 16 at the nearest East Riding school with a place available.

Allocations to schools that were not named as a preference by parents/carers are down on last year for the third year running.

Similar to previous years, the vast majority of children (95%) living in the East Riding will attend a school in the East Riding, with 81% attending their local catchment school.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, portfolio holder for children and young people’s education, health and wellbeing at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I am delighted once again, to see so many children being awarded places at their chosen school, despite more children needing places this year.

“Parents have clearly shown that they want their children to go to their local school and to be a part of their local community.”

Deborah Myers, head of children and young people education and schools at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, added: “It is excellent news that the vast majority of parents and carers have been able to access their first choice of secondary school for their children.

“I would like to thank parents and carers for their timely applications and for maximising the use of our online system.