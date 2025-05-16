'A fantastic achievement' - Sleights School head's delight at Ofsted report

The headteacher of Sleights School has praised his staff and pupils following a recent ungraded inspection carried out by Ofsted.

Evidence gathered during the inspection suggests that the school’s work may have improved significantly across all areas since the previous inspection, which was in 2019.

Inspectors commented that the school was committed to helping pupils thrive, both personally and academically, with pupils taking on leadership roles, supporting their local community and learning about different beliefs and cultures.

They noted that pupils were polite, punctual and rates of attendance were high, while pastoral care was “of the highest quality”.

"The school has created a sense of belonging that enriches pupils’ lives,” the report stated.

Since the previous inspection, the curriculum had undergone significant improvement, with the school making thoughtful choices about what pupils will learn at each stage of their education.

Inspectors also commented that staff were experts in the subjects they teach and brought learning to life with careful activity choices and questioning.

Pupils respond to these questions with enthusiasm.

Headteacher Scott Grason-Taylor said while there were no next steps or improvement areas identified, which was “simply brilliant”, he assured parents that the school staff “remained committed to going above and beyond” to ensure that our children achieve exceptionally well.

He said while Sleights officially remained a ‘good’ school, the inspection demonstrated that the work was of a significantly improved standard and that it would be re-inspected across a full graded, two-day inspection within one to two years.

“For now, however, we want to firmly recognise the fantastic achievement that this inspection is for everyone in our school,” he said.

"We are delighted that Ofsted recognised what we do here and that, what they saw is just that.

"The inspection report brilliantly describes what is typical in our school for our children.

“We want to share a huge thank you to our brilliant Team Sleights, who work tirelessly every day, to make each one count.

"This includes our amazing staff, fantastic governors, supportive families and, finally, simply superb children.

"A huge thank you to you all.”

The school’s next inspection will be a graded inspection.