A-Level results: Fyling Hall students results 'open a thousand futures'

From apprenticeships to foundation course and top universities, Fyling Hall’s A-Level students are celebrating results that open a thousand futures.

This year’s achievements mark the culmination of years of dedication, resilience, and hard work.

A total of 31% of all A-Level grades awarded were A*-A, outperforming the Yorkshire average of 25.3% and the national average of 28.3% – with 56% at A*-B and 75% at A*-C.

These results are a testament to both the determination of the students and the unwavering support of Fyling Hall’s staff.

Fyling Hall School students with their tutors.

Headmaster Steven Allen expressed pride in both the results and the journeys ahead.

“Our students have shown extraordinary character and perseverance,” he said.

"Today is about more than grades on a page – it’s about the doors those grades open and the many paths our young people will now explore.”

The celebration theme, One result. A thousand futures, reflects the school’s belief that each result is just the starting point for a unique journey – whether into higher education, apprenticeships, careers, gap years, or creative ventures.

Fyling Hall A-level students with their parents.

Student highlights

• Phoebe – studying Biological Sciences at the University of Durham

• Megan – studying Modern Foreign Languages at the University of Durham

Phoebe summed it up simply: “It’s not just the grades – it’s the belief our teachers had in us every step of the way.”

A-level students at Fyling Hall, Phoebe and Megan.

As the Class of 2025 sets out on its next chapter, Fyling Hall celebrates not just the grades earned, but the endless possibilities they represent – proving that with determination and support, one result can indeed lead to a thousand futures.