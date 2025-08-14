A-Level results: Lady Lumley's School students 'have shone this year and can be very proud'
The Headteacher, Clair Foden was delighted for Year 13 as they opened their results day envelopes with many worried parents watching.
She said: “Watching Year 13 and their families collect amazing results after for many, 7 years of working with Lady Lumley’s School is a joy.
"With Harry achieving A*A*A*A, Tilly A*A*A, Lucy A*AA and Amelia also A*AA we know our students can thrive academically and secure internationally competitive places at Cambridge, Durham and Liverpool University.
"Aaron’s Distinction*AB and Abigail’s Distinction*AB give a blend of vocational and academic excellence.
"Equally impressive are students who have significantly ‘overachieved’ and as a result, have got their first choice at University. Lady Lumley’s students are furthering their studies in Mathematics, Psychology, Military History, Precision Agriculture, Criminology to name but a few, as well as Apprenticeships in the RAF, Agriculture and local employment.”
Alex Carter, Assistant Headteacher, Head of Sixth Form said: “I am immensely proud to lead the sixth form at Lady Lumley’s and the class of 2025 epitomise what is great about our tight-knit community.
"Ambition, application, academic commitment, operating with a growth mindset and all whilst maintaining a balance and sense of humour. Our Year 13s have shone this year and can be very proud of their results. They leave us to an array of exciting destinations and the whole school community wishes them every success for the future.”