A-Level results: Scarborough Sixth Form College celebrates another successful year

Scarborough Sixth Form College is celebrating the ‘hard work, ambition and determination’ of their students as they announce their ‘fantastic’ A- Level, T- level and Applied General results.

The overall pass rate for A-levels at the Scarborough Sixth Form College was 98%, with 46% achieving the highest grades of A*, A or B and 75% achieving A* - C. 18 students achieved straight A*/A grades.

These results mean that some students have secured places at a number of prestigious universities, including Cambridge and Oxford, and on some of the most competitive courses including Law and Medicine.

Principal Phil Rumsey said: “These are fantastic results for our students that will allow them to progress to the university of their choice or to begin apprenticeships or employment and enjoy successful careers.

“For some of our students who joined us with below-average GCSEs, these achievements today will be life-changing. They are thoroughly well deserved and just reward for all the hard work, ambition and determination shown by our students.

“In particular, I would like to give a special mention to all of our staff who have worked really hard, with great focus and energy to enable and support our students to do their best. Our purpose at the college is to enable students to set their sights high and realise their ambitions.

"We have students with a wide range of talents and abilities whose needs we are here to meet as part of the local community. Students achieving such good qualifications and progressing to higher- level destinations is clearly a big part of that and we continually strive to achieve even more for them. What is very clear from the results is that high attendance is the single biggest influencer of high achievement.”

The college has invested heavily in digital technology so that every student is issued with an iPad when they join. This ensures all students are working in a more modern way and is more environmentally-friendly, with a significant reduction in paper use and printing.

Any prospective students who haven’t applied should contact [email protected] as there may be a few places available.