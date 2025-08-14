A-level results: Whitby School students celebrate after picking up results

By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 15:57 BST
Whitby School A-level students.
Whitby School is proud to celebrate the achievements of its A-Level students.

Their results reflect not only academic excellence but also the character and ambition that define the school’s ethos.

Among this year’s standout performances are Alannah Inglis, who achieved an A and a Distinction* in Sport and Exercise Psychology, and Alex Marr, who secured A*BC and will be heading to the University of Bristol to study Physics.

Riley Billany, whose remarkable act of bravery as a lifeguard during his time at Whitby saved a child’s life, will be pursuing a career as a paramedic following a year of travelling in South East Asia.

Many other Whitby School students are also embarking on exciting futures.

Maisie Parkin will be pursuing a career in special effects make-up artistry, Trinity Dowson is heading into nursing and Josh Shipton will study Law at Northumbria University.

