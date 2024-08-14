Scarborough Sixth Form College students are celebrating A-Level success

Scarborough Sixth Form College has once again achieved an excellent set of A Level, T level and Applied General results, re-affirming its status as one of the top-performing sixth form colleges in the north of England for student progress.

The overall pass rate for A levels was 98.2% with 47% achieving the highest grades of A*, A or B and 77% achieving A* - C, up 3% from last year.

FIfteen students achieved straight A*/A grades.

The results mean students have secured places at some of the most prestigious universities in the country, including Cambridge and Oxford and on some of the most competitive courses including Law and Medicine.

Principal Phil Rumsey said: “These are fantastic results for our students that will allow them to progress to the university of their choice or to begin apprenticeships or employment and enjoy successful careers.

“For some of our students who joined us with below-average GCSEs, these achievements today will be life-changing.

“They are thoroughly well deserved and just reward for all the hard work, ambition and determination shown by our students.

“In particular, I would like to give a special mention to all of our staff who have worked really hard, with great focus and energy to enable and support our students to do their best.”

“Our purpose at the college is to enable students to set their sights high and realise their ambitions.

“We have students with a wide range of talents and abilities whose needs we are here to meet as part of the local community.

“Students achieving such good qualifications and progressing to higher-level destinations is clearly a big part of that and we continually strive to achieve even more for them.”

The college has invested heavily in digital technology so that every student is issued with an iPad when they join.

This ensures all students are working in a more modern way, embracing the power of technology, and ensuring they are better prepared for life in the workplace.

It also means a positive impact for the environment with a significant reduction in paper use and energy.

Any prospective students who haven’t yet applied should contact [email protected] as there may be a few places available.