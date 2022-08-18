A-levels: Bridlington School students praised for 'incredible resilience'
The skills Bridlington Sixth Form students have picked up while overcoming the disruption to their education, from the Covid pandemic, will serve them well in future, their Head said on A-level results day.
All of the students from Bridlington Sixth Form are onto their chosen pathways, whether it be university, higher apprenticeship, degree apprenticeship or employment.
University remains the most popular option with 68% of students choosing this route.
The school said with all the coverage in the national press about students’ lower expectations this year, it was pleasing to see our highest ever number of applications to Russell Group universities, with 100% of those who applied to these prestigious universities receiving offers.
Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said: “We are so very proud of all our 6th form students have achieved this year, with so many excellent individual performances in the first set of exams since 2019.
"Our students have shown incredible resilience and determination in overcoming the disruption to their learning as a result of the Covid pandemic.
"These are skills that will serve them well in their futures and we are delighted that 100% of our students are successfully onto their next step.
"Our staff have been brilliant in the way they have supported our 6th form students over the last two years.
"We wish all our Year 13 leavers every success for the future.”
Many students are continuing their education at university to study a vast array of courses.
Simon Pick, Assistant Headteacher and outgoing Head of Sixth Form, added: “They are a fantastic year group who have been an absolute pleasure.
"It has been a privilege to see them develop into the incredible young adults they are.
"These results reflect the resilience and independent study skills they developed due to the significant disruption to their A-level studies during the pandemic.
"Because of the qualities they have developed, they will hit the ground running and absolutely fly in their next steps, whether it be university, apprenticeship or employment.”
Anyone in year 11 who hasn’t yet sorted their destination for September and is considering Bridlington Sixth Form should contact Mr Pick, Assistant Headteacher on [email protected] or Mrs Davidson, Head of Sixth Form on [email protected]