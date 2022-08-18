Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The class of 2022 achieved a pass rate of 100% with 58% of exams entered being awarded the top grades (A*/A or equivalent).

Headmaster Steve Allen said: “Year 13 pupils all over the country have had to endure one of the most challenging exam seasons ever.

"The cancellation of GCSEs due to Covid deprived them of a crucial part of their education as well as vital experience in preparing for A Levels.

Fyling Hall School year 13 students Connie, Olivia and Josh and Deputy Head Miss Gilmour.

"I am so proud of how our pupils have coped with the challenges forced upon them.

"They never looked to use it as an excuse.

"In fact, they used it as motivation due to many people questioning their GCSE grades.

Mr Allen thanked the teachers for the role they played in preparing the pupils.

Not only had they guided the pupils through the normal pressures of preparing for exams, but they have had to support them in the numerous obstacles Covid has thrown up over the past two years.

“The extensive pastoral support offered by our dedicated staff to our pupils has been more crucial than ever during the last difficult two years,” he added.

“I am so pleased for our pupils.

"I have seen all the hard work, and this excellent set of results is exactly what they deserve.