A-levels: Scarborough Sixth Form College celebrates another outstanding year of results

The college says the results have reaffirming its status as one of the top-performing sixth form colleges in the north of England for student progress.

This summer, the overall pass rate is 99.2% with 56% of entries awarded an A* to B grade and 80% gaining an A* to C grade.

There has been another strong show in the number of A* and A grades too, with 10% of all entries awarded the top grade of A* and 32% gaining an A* or A.

It's A-level results day today.

Three students achieved a place at Oxford and Cambridge universities and 45 students achieved 3 or more A*/A grades - an increase from last year.

Among the many individual achievements, the year group had two sets of twins who both achieved straight A*/A grades.

Principal Phil Rumsey hailed the “fantastic” results.

"For some of our students who joined us with below-average GCSEs, these achievements today will be life-changing.

"Despite the significant disruption to their education due to the recent pandemic, the students and staff have worked very hard to achieve these excellent and well-deserved results.

"This year’s cohort had never sat public exams before having had their GCSEs cancelled in 2020, so this makes the results even more noteworthy.

"I would like to give a special mention to all of our staff who have worked with great focus and energy to enable and support our students to do their best.

“The A Level results are complemented by another outstanding set of BTEC results where there was a pass rate of 99.4% with 73.2% of entries achieving the highest grades of Distinction or Distinction Star.

"This again confirms the college as one of the best providers of BTEC in the country.

"We also received our first set of T level results, a new national qualification, where there was a 100% pass rate with 84.6% achieving the highest grades in Early Years Education and Childcare.