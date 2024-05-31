'A positive experience of policing': Thomas Hinderwell pupils join 'Mini Police' programme in Scarborough

Ten pupils from Thomas Hinderwell School have joined the Mini Police programme

Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy have become the first school in Scarborough to host North Yorkshire Police’s ‘Mini Police’ programme.

Pupils from Year 6 made applications to join the programme, with ten of them being chosen by the teachers at the school.

During the ‘Mini Police’ programme pupils will learn skills in crime prevention, anti-bullying, anti-social behaviour, online/internet safety, road safety and speed awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme will be delivered with support from the teaching staff and will be delivered to align with the school academic year, providing consistent engagement to enable officers, schools, and partners to work together.

PCSO Janine Tate, coordinator of the Mini Police programme at Thomas Hinderwell said: “I am looking forward to a positive experience of policing.

“The programme will help to break down the barriers between police and young people, build trust and confidence and create partnership working with the school.