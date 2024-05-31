'A positive experience of policing': Thomas Hinderwell pupils join 'Mini Police' programme in Scarborough
Pupils from Year 6 made applications to join the programme, with ten of them being chosen by the teachers at the school.
During the ‘Mini Police’ programme pupils will learn skills in crime prevention, anti-bullying, anti-social behaviour, online/internet safety, road safety and speed awareness.
The programme will be delivered with support from the teaching staff and will be delivered to align with the school academic year, providing consistent engagement to enable officers, schools, and partners to work together.
PCSO Janine Tate, coordinator of the Mini Police programme at Thomas Hinderwell said: “I am looking forward to a positive experience of policing.
“The programme will help to break down the barriers between police and young people, build trust and confidence and create partnership working with the school.
“I am aiming to work with local partners to ensure my ‘Mini Police’ team have a fun learning environment.”
