A Scarborough college rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted at latest inspection
A Scarborough college has been rated as ‘Good’ following their latest Ofsted inspection
The school standards regulator visited Scarborough University Technical College (UTC) in late November and in its recently published report praised leaders for the “seamless” addition of pupils from the age of 13.
Leaders were praised for the curriculum, and the report said that “lessons are age appropriate and build pupils’ knowledge over time.”
It said that this is a “school of opportunity" and that the pupils and staff “thrive together and motivated pupils who want to do well attend this school. Pupils want to make a positive difference in the world.”
The report also praised leaders for the local aspect of the curriculum, and said “leaders are agile and quick to adjust content if there is a local need.“
The report also said that “the sixth form is small but is high in prestige in the school” and “pupils go on to secure a variety of high-quality placements when they leave the UTC.”
Mrs Helen Dowds, Principal at SUTC said “I am thrilled with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection.
“With support from the Trust, we are growing both in size and across our curriculum, and this success is a tribute to the collective work of my colleagues, our students and our community.
“The inspectors recognised the passion which our teachers have for their subjects and that the pupils feed from this passion. We have very high expectations of our pupils, but we also have high aspirations for them too.
“When they leave SUTC, they will be equipped as young professionals ready to take the next step in their career.”
The school previously received a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating in 2019.