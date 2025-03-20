The academy was one of 10 schools to benefit from a £5,000 total donation

Retailer Aldi has donated £500 to Quay Academy to help enhance the school’s resources.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy was one of 10 schools to benefit from a £5,000 total donation from the UK’s fourth largest supermarket, provided in partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.

Victoria Craven, inclusion and safeguarding officer and assistant principal at Quay Academy, said: “Securing funding for an after school cooking club would mean that we can entice children to make healthy nutritious meals and move away from ready meals and fast food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pupils will be more informed about healthy food choices and be more inclined to try new foods; when they have prepared it themselves.

The money will be used for the after school cooking club.

"The children will learn basic kitchen skills that they will use for life.”

Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi, said: “We’re delighted to be able to donate this grant to Quay Academy, and hope that the support will allow them to continue the fantastic work that they do in helping children to succeed.

“At Aldi, we are committed to supporting the local communities we serve, and this is one of many initiatives this year that will see us give back to people across Britain.”