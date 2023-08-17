All year 13 students at Fyling Hall School, near Whitby, earn first choice university courses
The hard work of the pupils and staff resulted in 48% of Year 13 exams taken being awarded A*/A or equivalent.
Headmaster Steven Allen said: “I am delighted for our Year 13 pupils who have had to endure a very nervous wait for their results.
"There has been a lot of unhelpful talk in the media about more stringent marking and grades falling this year, which has added to their anxiety.
"Against this backdrop of the national percentage of grades awarded falling, I am really pleased they performed well and were rewarded with so many top grades.
"Most importantly, they all achieved a place on their first choice university course.
"I would like to congratulate them on all of their hard work and wish them all the best for the next stage of their journey.”