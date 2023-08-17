News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

All year 13 students at Fyling Hall School, near Whitby, earn first choice university courses

Fyling Hall School is celebrating an impressive set of A-Level results that sees all of the Year 13 students rewarded with a place on their first choice university course.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:32 BST

The hard work of the pupils and staff resulted in 48% of Year 13 exams taken being awarded A*/A or equivalent.

Headmaster Steven Allen said: “I am delighted for our Year 13 pupils who have had to endure a very nervous wait for their results.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There has been a lot of unhelpful talk in the media about more stringent marking and grades falling this year, which has added to their anxiety.

Fyling Hall School student Polina received an A* and 2 A’s - she is going to UCL to study Bio Sciences.Fyling Hall School student Polina received an A* and 2 A’s - she is going to UCL to study Bio Sciences.
Fyling Hall School student Polina received an A* and 2 A’s - she is going to UCL to study Bio Sciences.
Most Popular

"Against this backdrop of the national percentage of grades awarded falling, I am really pleased they performed well and were rewarded with so many top grades.

"Most importantly, they all achieved a place on their first choice university course.

"I would like to congratulate them on all of their hard work and wish them all the best for the next stage of their journey.”

Related topics:Whitby