All year 13 students at Fyling Hall School, near Whitby, earn first choice university courses

The hard work of the pupils and staff resulted in 48% of Year 13 exams taken being awarded A*/A or equivalent.

Headmaster Steven Allen said: “I am delighted for our Year 13 pupils who have had to endure a very nervous wait for their results.

"There has been a lot of unhelpful talk in the media about more stringent marking and grades falling this year, which has added to their anxiety.

Fyling Hall School student Polina received an A* and 2 A’s - she is going to UCL to study Bio Sciences.

"Against this backdrop of the national percentage of grades awarded falling, I am really pleased they performed well and were rewarded with so many top grades.

"Most importantly, they all achieved a place on their first choice university course.