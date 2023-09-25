Anglo American gearing up to inspire the next generation of engineers at Scarborough Science and Engineering Week 2023
Into its 14th year, the event will take place between Tuesday, October 10 and Thursday, October 12 at the Scarborough Spa and will see more than 2,750 local school and college students attend.
Students will be able to try their hand at three interactive games - focused on cyber security, soil science and engineering - with more activities and information also available, including geology, design and data science.
Richard Adams, education programme specialist at Anglo American, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be continuing our long-standing support for Scarborough Science and Engineering Week.
“It’s hugely important to us to inspire young people and show them the huge range of exciting apprenticeship and career opportunities available to them in this area, particularly here at Anglo American.
"Hopefully we can inspire some of them to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”
The event is run by the Scarborough Business Ambassadors with support from North Yorkshire Business and Education Partnership (NYBEP).
“We’re very excited to be hosting the 14th annual Scarborough Science and Engineering Week, which is set to be another fabulous event hosting over 2,750 local school students introducing them to a world of STEM careers,” said Simon Bull, from Scarborough Business Ambassadors.
“We have to say a huge thank you to Anglo American for sponsoring this event since 2016, meaning we can deliver a more exciting show each year.
"We’re also blessed to receive support from Made Smarter and North Yorkshire Council.”