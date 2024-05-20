Barrowcliff School to be closed again on Tuesday at hot water problems continue
Barrowcliff school will be closed on Tuesday May 21 as problems with the school’s hot water continue.
The school announced it would be closed for the day shortly after 7.30am this morning (Monday May 20).
It was hoped that the school would be able to reopen on Tuesday, however, the issue is yet to be resolved.
A message on the Barrowcliff School Facebook page read: “Apologies, but school will be closed again tomorrow.
“We share your frustration, but cannot legally open without hot running water.
“We will update you tomorrow.”
The message has been sent by text to all parents/carers
