Barrowcliff School - Image: Google Maps

Barrowcliff school will be closed on Tuesday May 21 as problems with the school’s hot water continue.

The school announced it would be closed for the day shortly after 7.30am this morning (Monday May 20).

It was hoped that the school would be able to reopen on Tuesday, however, the issue is yet to be resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message on the Barrowcliff School Facebook page read: “Apologies, but school will be closed again tomorrow.

“We share your frustration, but cannot legally open without hot running water.

“We will update you tomorrow.”